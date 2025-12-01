Practicing Gratitude When Life Sucks, 90 Day Challenge Starts Now. Join Us!
Day 1:
I am grateful to be starting this 90 day journey and excited to be sharing it with you…
Welcome to 29 Love Letters, 90 Day Gratitude Challenge
For the next 90 Days, you are invited to join me in this gratitude journey.
Some days will be themed. Some days there will be a recommendation.
For added value, I recommend you invest in a gratitude journal and record your daily thoughts there.
They say that gratitude is the key to happiness and I believe this is true.
For over ten years I have shared this 29 Day Journey with thousands of people and it has been life changing and love shifting not just for me but for many others as well.
Recommendation: SMILE BIG for 60 seconds in the mirror
29 Love Letters: A Mastermind of Love, Kindness, & Appreciation - founded by Rosangel Perez
And be sure to get a journal.
In these daily posts,
You will be invited to share your gratitude in real time in the comment section below or record your gratitude in your journal.
You are invited to take a few minutes each day and sit in silence and practice deep slow breaths.
These posts will include videos and links that inspire more love and goodness.
You are asked to maintain a daily gratitude journal and record your thoughts.
There will also be RECOMMENDATIONS of simple actions you can take that can inspire more gratitude in your life.
Tips: Please be present. Please post at least a simple gratitude. Please keep the commitment. And please be ok if you miss a day. This practice is meant to get you in the Appreciation Vibration and this means being gentle with yourself and this journey. No guilt. You can start any time.
NOW It’s Your Turn!
What are you grateful for today?
