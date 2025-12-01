Day 1:

I am grateful to be starting this 90 day journey and excited to be sharing it with you…

Welcome to 29 Love Letters, 90 Day Gratitude Challenge

For the next 90 Days, you are invited to join me in this gratitude journey.

Some days will be themed. Some days there will be a recommendation.

For added value, I recommend you invest in a gratitude journal and record your daily thoughts there.