What are you grateful for today?

Day 28:

It’s almost 2026. And like many humans around the world, I am taking time to review my year.

There were moments this year that felt like grief torture…

losing loved ones is never easy and co helping to look after our mom has also been incredibly challenging.

Yes getting old is a part of life… watching people fade and move around in pain is heartbreaking.

We just had two Elders pass away during Christmas.

These are moments when I wish I had a magic wand to help heal wounds, discomfort and lift grief away.

And then in moments of reflection, God reminds me that I have the power to pray. God reminds me that I am not alone. God reminds me that we have a huge posse of a loving unseen force that is also and always supportive.

So….I have been diving into prayer lessons, listening to prayer teachers and actively practicing how to pray effectively and with faith.

The deeper I go into my contemplation, I feel an intuitive message saying prayer is your tool and your greatest asset for the times we are living. Use it often.

I took it easy this weekend. Respecting my body and her need to be gentle and rest. Grateful for sleep. Grateful for prayers. Grateful for my loved ones and the beautiful beings in my life.