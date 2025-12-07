What are you grateful for today?

One week of gratitude and I am already seeing and feeling the results.

I feel lighter and emotional.

Doing an active gratitude practice where you do some automatic writing and allow your thoughts to flows unlocks.

It unlocks a place within me where I feel softer, less guarded and inspired to share my gratitude for the people who are jewels in my life.

Wanna join me on this gratitude journey?

Try it. Join anytime. No Guilt. No pressure. No Shaming.

Day 7: I feel happy today. I am grateful for this unexpected gift. I feel tired, but my body, my mind and my soul are fulfilled.

Saturday was a day where all of my favorite ingredients, family, food, music, fun, friends, and tradition came together in the most beautiful dance. Thank you God for allowing me to experience this most perfect day. A day that brought unexpected healing for a wound I have been carrying for years.

Sometimes you let go and surrender and the universe surprises and delights you.

Thank you for being here.

Time for my second cup of Cafecito.