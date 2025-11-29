Are You Ready? Take The 90 Day Gratitude Challenge. We start December 1st.
What if the simple act of starting out our day by vocalizing / writing down what you are grateful is the key to changing your life in a better way?
WHAT ARE YOU GRATEFUL FOR TODAY?
We will be doing this journey in December, JANUARY and Feb… so jump in!
29 Love Letters: A Mastermind of Love, Kindness, & Appreciation - founded by Rosangel Perez
In these posts,
You will be invited to share your gratitude in real time in the comment section below. These posts will include videos and links that inspire more love and goodness.
You are asked to maintain a daily gratitude journal and record your thoughts.
There will also be RECOMMENDATIONS of simple actions you can take that can inspire more gratitude in your life.
Join anytime. Do what you can. Make it fun. Let’s do this together!
THE BEGINNING
It all started December 2009, Rosangel Perez decided to honor her father’s memory by committing to a gratitude practice for a year. In less than 30 days of sharing her gratitude practice, Rosangel noticed her grieving heart felt lighter and happier. She started to really take notice of the blessings around her.
Simple lessons unfolded:
being simple concise
appreciative
kind
moving authentically thru feelings
allowing creative space
allowing an easy breath
allowing an easy walk
smelling the flowers
and stopping to touch and feel them and so much more.
The simple practice of gratitude opens the door to your divinity.
“Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend.” ~Melody Beattie
This is the inspiration to the birth of “The Gratitude Movement” and “29 Days of Gratitude” A practice that has been shared with thousands of people.
What have you got to lose? Dive in!
