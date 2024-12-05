What are you grateful for today?

I just wanna say thank you for everyone who has been subscribing… for those of you who have jumped in and said yes I am going to do this self study gratitude challenge today.

Gratitude Challenge: Observe Your Self-Talk

Are you thinking thoughts or are the thoughts thinking you? Sometimes we over worry. Many times we over worry. I know this from living in this naturally anxious body.

Today as you go about your day, pay attention to the thoughts that you’re thinking and what you’re saying to yourself, what words are you using? Are they gentle? Are they harsh ones?

It’s OK

Please be gentle. We are often our worst critic. The key is one thought at a time, if you find yourself thinking something that you would like to take back, cancel it with the universe and replace it with a kinder version.

This is what we’re going to be practicing today, observing the inner landscape, the inner language…. Try not to judge it. Release it gently with love and clear it and replace it with something that’s a little bit kinder, a little more gentle, so if you are in the habit of saying “oh my God, I’m so stupid. Oh my God I’m such a klutz”…. REPLACE WITH GRACE.

Would you say that to someone that you really love?

Would you speak like that to a child? Would that inspire kindness and safety?

Probably not…

Let’s begin. It starts with you.

Thank you for being here with me. Maintain that nightly gratitude journal and I’ll see you tomorrow for day five.

What am I grateful for today? I am grateful that my sister and I finally got to start the first episode of Spicy Spirituality, which is our new channel on YouTube spicy_spirituality. We also have a substack. We’re about to premiere an episode and you know it’s really about community wellness and being bold and being in your truth and being resilient. Thank you for being here with me today.

