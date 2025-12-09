What are you grateful today?

We are 9 days into our 90 Day Gratitude Journey! If you have yet to join us, what the heck are you waiting for?

lol.

just kidding.

Actually no I am not.

What the heck are you waiting for?

Basta ya with saying tomorrow! Take a moment and start right now!



TODAY’s GRATITUDE CHALLENGE THROW SOMETHING AWAY! NOW

Ways to join this Gratitude Challenge:

Become a paid member of this Substack and share your gratitude in the comment section and or keep a private daily gratitude journal.

Need a Gratitude Coach Buddy? Perhaps you want to do the journey, but only want to share your emails with me. I will respond to your emails and help you stay committed to this 3 mth Gratitude process. Make a donation of $99 dollars here. Please include your email address.

Day 9: I am grateful for a warm apartment on this chilly December day. Grateful to be here with you. Grateful for my cup of cafecito. Grateful for my mama and my family and friends and all of those beautiful souls I have met in my life. Sending love and peace to all of you.