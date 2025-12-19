What do you appreciate about this moment?

We live in a world of too many unsolicited opinions and point of views.

This is why it is IMPERATIVE that you do not waver, or yield, or surrender the truth of who you are.

With that stated, it is also important to note that we also live here with others. Since we are in relation to others, it is also IMPERATIVE to learn to compromise, to learn to read the room, to understand that all actions, thoughts, and words add to what you are creating in the present moment.

Appreciation Challenge So in this month of December, as we focus on decluttering and lightening up… What do you want to to add to your life that will bring more comfort and peace?

For example…. Tony Robbins is famous for saying to folks that if you want to change a relationship, change yourself first.

With an active appreciation practice, you will rely less on seeking outside guidance. The clues you need to make the changes you seek will flow easier to you.

In the present moment portal, answers will come.

What is the secret … consistency. Do it a teeny bit every day if you can or as often as you can.

Another secret…. Don’t feel guilty when you forget. Be gentle.

Remember… what you appreciate, appreciates…

Love you.

Thank you for being here!

Day 19: I am grateful for being me.