Welcome to Day 7 of 29 Love Letters where every day I will be sharing my daily gratitude.

TODAY’s Recommendation:

LISTEN TO YOUR FAVORITE HOLIDAY MUSIC

Here is RA’s pick:

GRATITUDE CONFESSION:

Why did I start this gratitude practice?

Because I needed an attitude adjustment.

How has the first seven days gone for me? Pretty good.

I feel stronger mentally, more encouraged, and have definitely been in a better mode.

WHY AM I BEING A SQUEAKY WHEEL ASKING YOU TO JOIN ME,

I KNOW this WORKS.

How is the first week going for you?

What are you grateful for today?

I am grateful for my black cup of coffee. I am grateful that it’s Saturday. I am grateful that it’s Christmas Season because people start decorating with lights and holiday themes. I just love walking into a business such as a cafe and hearing the old skool traditional holiday music. It really makes the adult in me and the child in me very happy.

Are you interested in joining me for the 29 Day journey?

In these daily posts,

You will be invited to share your gratitude in real time in the comment section below.

These posts will include videos and links that inspire more love and goodness.

You are asked to maintain a daily gratitude journal and record your thoughts.

There will also be RECOMMENDATIONS of simple actions you can take that can inspire more gratitude in your life.

Tips: Please be present. Please post at least a simple gratitude. Please keep the commitment. And please be ok if you miss a day. This practice is meant to get you in the Appreciation Vibration and this means being gentle with yourself and this journey. No guilt. You can start any time.

OK now its your turn to share your gratitude.

Feel free to comment below or record your thoughts in your daily gratitude journey.