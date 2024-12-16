“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, 'Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous?' Actually, who are you not to be? You are a child of God. Your playing small does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won't feel insecure around you. We are all meant to shine, as children do. We were born to make manifest the glory of God that is within us. It's not just in some of us; it's in everyone. And as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence automatically liberates others.” ― Marianne Williamson, A Return to Love: Reflections on the Principles of "A Course in Miracles"

Day 16: Bla, bla bla… The world seems to be filled with much noise and everybody always has something to say. Some folks are more opinionated and strong willed with their opinions to the point where everyone else in the same space may feel small or like their point of view is not important or does not matter.

Consider this… sometimes remaining silent is the best course. Pero always taking the high road, always yielding, or never really offering your point of view or perspective can be unhealthy after a while.

Sit and reflect on where you land on this one. Is there something inside you haven’t said yet? Is there a dream within you that you haven’t explored? Are there words you have been practicing to say to someone but haven’t struck up the nerve?

Timing is everything.

What are you waiting for? There is space for everyone here. Make space for yourself and your dreams, and your peace.

Today I am grateful for the gift of expressSoing… I celebrate my resilience to be bold and expressive. Cancel Culture may have paused me, but it will not stop me from exploring my dreams or my greatness!

