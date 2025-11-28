It’s Black Friday 2025. Sitting here in quiet contemplation with a grateful heart.

Yesterday we shared a Thanksgiving potluck with our mom. Even though she is not feeling very strong these days, she made the most delicious rice and pernil. My sister made the turkey and gravy as well as a potato salad. My niece made the dessert, I also made dessert and mashed potatoes, while my cousin and our brother brought the bread, the soft drinks and the naughty drinks. We played some holiday classics and enjoyed a wonderful meal together while catching up on life and some light hearted “bochinche” / gossip.

As I wrapped the evening, I gave my mom a little kiss and told her I loved her and that her food was delicious.

She smiled.

She gave me bendiciones / blessings and told me to “Walk with God”. I returned the gesture and gave her a kiss on her forehead.

We do not know how many holidays we may have left with the people we love.

Make it a good one. Make it count.

Join me for 29 Love Letters 90 Day Gratitude challenge starting Dec 1st.