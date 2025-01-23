Make America Healthy Again and this includes our ability to communicate without barriers…

Day 22: I am grateful for the day of family duties. Grateful that my weird schedule allows for taking the day to do that. I have given so much of my life hours to work and I promised myself years ago when I left Corporate Media to go independent that I would always put my family, my faith, my well being first and do my best to participate in community wellness efforts.

Our channel got censored again. And I was not feeling grateful for being CENSORED…

Human moment

It felt defeating. We are tired of experiencing this crap.

What cuts me the most is why this message was censored….

VACCINE INJURIES ARE REAL …..

Highly censored are the ones that have experienced injuries due to vaccines.

People have died from reactions to vaccines.

Did the world forget all humans are different, yet the COVID vaccine was mandated as a one size fits all solution?

And

there

is

a HUSHNESS

about this topic that hurts my soul because we are denying humanity when we allow this!!!!