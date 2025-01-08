Day 8: The main inspiration of why I started a gratitude practice was to deal with what felt like an unmanageable grief after my favorite person in this life passed away.

My father transitioned in 2009…. and since then I have made it a point to activate a month or two or three of gratitude every time I find myself in a dull feeling place or angry or facing deep griefs again.

And there is so much grief buried inside of me. I feel like once it starts pouring out, I could cry for days and days and still not be done.

What’s crippled my heart? Crimes Against Humanity.

What helps to heal my heart? Remembering my father, his love, his gentleness, us singing karaoke together, or driving to a family event while talking about our plans and our dreams.

My father is the seed and inspiration to almost everything creative I create and dream up.

I designed a T Shirt with one of his favorite sayings…. It is in broken English.

I am grateful for my dad’s messages living on thru art. This is the blessing I am celebrating today.

Now its your turn: What are you grateful for today? Feel free to comment below or record your thoughts in your journal.

NEW: Close Your Mouth No Come In Flies T Shirt