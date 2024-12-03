Day 3 of 29 love letters

I am sipping on some cold coffee, wishing it was hot, but grateful that I have the opportunity to go make some more today.

Contemplating those small things that when added up together just means so much like walking into a warm home, the smell of home cooking, the smile of a loved one, the smile or laughter of a baby, seeing a little puppy in the street, things like that….

What’s great about opening the door to gratitude is that when you open the portal, you start inviting more honey into your life.

Here’s the little thing about gratitude, if you haven’t engaged in a gratitude practice before and its day one and you’re saying I’m grateful for …. then it’s day two when you’re saying I’m grateful for…. And then it’s Day 3 and maybe you’re not feeling anything hang in there. You are practicing the gratitude muscle.

The key is to be simple present. Be aware of your breath, of how you’re feeling BE NATURAL.

For example: You could be having the worst day in the world, but in that moment, what are you grateful for? Maybe it means that you’re just grateful for your breath.

Today I want to say that I’m grateful for 29 days of gratitude. It’s a event that I’ve done on and off for 10 years plus but in the last four years I’ve barely done it consistently and I have to say in a true gratitude confession that it makes a difference.

I can feel it in my body in a different way when I’m not in a constant flow of gratitude. It’s day three and I have to say that yesterday I started feeling more of the vulnerable layers, more of those places within that I have been neglecting because I have been allowing other emotions or the rush of life, the responsibility of life, the intensity of life, to dominate to the point where I have forgotten what I have been feeling.

I have forgotten how to tune in and tap in and even express. You know you start feeling dull, especially when you don’t realize that maybe you’re only operating within a certain set of emotions and there are other vibrations to reach for…

So mi gente, take it one day at a time.

Join this 29 days of Love Letters…

Make a commitment with a gratitude donation:

Follow the program that’s suggested.

What you put into gratitude it gives back to you.

What are you grateful for today?

CALL TO ACTION

Invite a friend to join you and experience 29 days of gratitude

My intention is to share this program with slightly different focuses for the next couple of months.

This simple act of gratitude can be a life changing, life shifting, mood feeling experience. And it’s better with friends

Remember, everyone will experience different things.

God bless you and I’ll see you tomorrow.

WHAT ARE YOU GRATEFUL FOR TODAY?

COMMENT BELOW

Are you interested in joining me for the 29 Day journey?

SAY YES by Making a Gratitude Donation Now

In these daily posts,

You will be invited to share your gratitude in real time in the comment section below.

These posts will include videos and links that inspire more love and goodness.

You are asked to maintain a daily gratitude journal and record your thoughts.

There will also be RECOMMENDATIONS of simple actions you can take that can inspire more gratitude in your life.

Tips: Please be present. Please post at least a simple gratitude. Please keep the commitment. And please be ok if you miss a day. This practice is meant to get you in the Appreciation Vibration and this means being gentle with yourself and this journey. No guilt. You can start any time.