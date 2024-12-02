Day 2: It’s Dec 2nd 2024. I am drinking some hot chocolate sitting in front of this screen contemplating gratitude.

What am I grateful for? I am grateful for this yummy hot chocolate. I am grateful to be in cozy clothes in a warm New York City home on this cool fall day.

I am grateful that mom is home. She was in the hospital a few months ago for a few months and the past year and a half has really been intense with all the back-and-forth to the hospital with her. I am grateful for our mother‘s life. We had a moment sometime ago in the hospital when it looked pretty bad. The doctors told us to call our family and friends. The priest came, friends, church friends, family from Puerto Rico traveled in pretty much to say goodbye to mom since it seemed like she had very little time left. Things were looking bleak.

Whispering what we thought were our final messages to mom was incredibly difficult. I still haven’t processed that horrible day, but the next day after we had that experience, my sister walks in to the hospital and finds our mother’ sitting up, alert, and smiling. It was as if she had come back from a trip and we’re now getting to know this woman that has come back. She is mostly the same, but some of her is different.

She’s out of the hospital now and she’s more alert. She has her memory back. She’s more autonomous. She has much healing to do, yet she is so strong. Besides the great care she was getting at the hospital, we truly believe that prayer and faith is why our mom is home with us. We just shared an intimate Thanksgiving and it was one of the best Thanksgiving’s we have had in many years.

I’m sitting here, contemplating her life and feeling extremely grateful that God has extended her time here and that we are able to share some more moments with our precious mother.

My heart feels full again now that our Mom is in a better place.

