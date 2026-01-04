Don’t Be Fooled By The Rocks That I Got…
“I'm down to earth like this
Rocking this business
I've grown up so much
I'm in control and loving it
Rumors got me laughing, kid
I love my life and my public
Put God first and can't forget to stay real (real)
To me, it's like breathing, yeah (Southside Bronx)”
Day 3
Yes I went there. My Day 3 Love Song recommendation is inspired by Jenny from the block, J Lo…
Take a listen.
Day 3 Gratitude Love Letter:
Truth is being revealed. I am grateful for being alive during this incredible time.
Wepa!
What is your song recommendation?
What are you grateful for? Feel free to comment below.