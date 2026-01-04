“I'm down to earth like this

Rocking this business

I've grown up so much

I'm in control and loving it

Rumors got me laughing, kid

I love my life and my public

Put God first and can't forget to stay real (real)

To me, it's like breathing, yeah (Southside Bronx)”

Day 3

Yes I went there. My Day 3 Love Song recommendation is inspired by Jenny from the block, J Lo…

Take a listen.

Day 3 Gratitude Love Letter:

Truth is being revealed. I am grateful for being alive during this incredible time.

Wepa!

What is your song recommendation?

What are you grateful for? Feel free to comment below.