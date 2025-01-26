Never discount your dreams….

Day 26:

Do you remember your dreams? Do you ever feel like you’ve received a message in dream time?

I have…. many times.

I remember vividly some dreams that feel as if I really experienced them. Some of these dreams have stayed with me for years and when I recall them, I can still see them vividly in my minds eye.

Last night I had one of those dreams. It involved shapeshifting balls of lights that merged together to look like several drones and then those drones started flying in a formation of a cross. It was early evening and this happened in a Brooklyn neighborhood.

In real life, people have been seeing / reporting shapeshifting balls of lights and well as drones. Are these sightings man made / alien or both?

We are receiving more clues and some experts close to this subject have been telling the public to prepare for disclosure.

We are definitely living interesting times. And I am grateful to be witnessing the disclosure conversation become mainstream. Many folks have questions. Many folks want to share their stories, testimonials, and questions without the mocking criticisms that traditionally come along with this subject.

I have personally met folks who have shared their UFO related experiences.

Discern. Have faith. Stay grounded and connected to your heart center.

WEPA

Now it’s your turn, what are you grateful for today?