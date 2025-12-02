What are you grateful for today?

Day 2: I am grateful for the warmth in my home and for the tiny cafecito I am sipping as I type these words.

I am grateful for new friends that have subscribed on Day 1! WOO HOO!

I am grateful for the comfy clothes. Sometimes I wish I could have warm blanket-like clothing during the winter. I would not mind walking around in fluffy clothes when it’s cold. lol

In fact, I hadn’t realized until a few years ago that my obsession to layer clothing in the Fall sometimes makes me look like I am about to go Skiing. I have had people chuckle including my mom at my layering habits to stay warm as the season gets cool. I remember one time walking into a business to order a bagel and the young man was so taken by my winter look in the Fall that he laughed out loud as he asked, “Ms. Where is the storm?” and then his co workers joined in with the laughter.

Some folks would have felt embarrassed at the unexpected unwanted attention. Pero not me. I laughed along with the fellas who were in T-shirts and embraced my “weird”.

This is the simple magic of the present moment

to be in the Acceptance of me, as me, without the awkwardness.

I am weird. lol

Today’s Recommendation. Be You! Walk yourself to the mirror and say Thank you to yourself and SMILE BIG. You are a unique miracle in this world…. As you are in this moment.

Thank you for being here.

Now it’s your turn.

What are you grateful for today?

Feel free to comment below and / or record your thoughts in a gratitude journal.