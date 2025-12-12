What are you grateful for today?

Day 12:

Every holiday season the little girl in me thrills with excitement.

Every holiday season the adult in me is reminded of all of the loved ones missing around the holiday dinner table.

And the bitter truth is that it will continue to be this way.

As an old mentor used to say, “the only thing we can control is our awareness.”

And this is exactly why I am doing this 90 day gratitude challenge.

Yes on some days when I am tired, or busy or not feeling my best… I absolutely find a million excuses to stop, but then I am reminded… It’s only a few minutes of gratitude.

And to be honest after 12 days I can already track that I feel stronger and happier and more excited about life.

What you give to gratitude, it gives to you.

Gratitude appreciates.

Gratitude is like honey for the Gods.

Have I convinced you yet?

What do you have to lose?

See you tomorrow!

RA’s Gratitude Day 12:

I am grateful for my peppermint vanilla black cafecito!!!! yummy. I am grateful for the upcoming vending events. I am grateful to be sharing crystal wisdom with curious crystal lovers and I am grateful for the Christmas season! Let there be more light.