I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me. Jesus Christ

Day 21: I am breathing a sigh of relief. Grateful that the “transition of power” went smoothly.

Definitely have questions.

Definitely have concerns.

And I am absolutely hopeful.

Something popped yesterday… A bad spell was broken… A terrible nightmare is ending.

Grateful… for God, for the messages of faith and Jesus. Grateful for a strong family and community. They have been my life force, my rocks during a dark confusing time for humanity.

Grateful for the opportunity to be still and to commune with nature. When you tune in, you can perceive a greater truth and it becomes easier to discern lies / half - truths… Our bodies can tune in and tell. Humans are indeed so magical.

In March 2020, my sister and I warned everyone to prepare. With trembling voices, we warned forced jabs were coming. We prayed we were wrong. We hoped vaccines would never get mandated. And it happened… not just for adults, they went after the children.

Everything took a darker turn when the Biden Admin stepped into power. Then we started getting censored. Then we started experiencing cancel culture, we lost our business, friends, gigs, our livelihood and it has been four years living this reality in NYC while most people we know keep on living life like the four years didn’t happen.

YES I AM TIRED…. yet hopeful for the presence of God in my life and his daily encouragement to be present, to share stories, to remind you that you are not alone and the God is always with you.

Be well dearest ones…

Here is a clip of an interview I did with Dr. Richard Urso, Dec 2023. Take a listen.

How are you today? What are you grateful for? Feel free to share in the comment section or record your gratitude reflection in your journal.