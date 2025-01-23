Now is the accepted time.

Don’t wait another minute. Take a step today… right after you read this message to activate your DREAM / VISION next GOAL.

and don’t share it. Keep it a secret…. a delicious secret….

Day 23: Grateful for feeling Spring in the air despite the chilly NYC weather.

It is the perfect time to activate those lil seedlings inside you…. drop them into the ground… start planting them. What are you dreaming up? What do you keep thinking about?

Action Action Action… even it that means you write your vision in your journal or draw your vision or take another action of faith that demonstrates you are indeed ready to meet your vision.

WEPA!!!!

What are you grateful for today?