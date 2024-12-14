day 14: I am a little late with my post this am. Do I feel guilty? Heck no! I was enjoying the simple pleasure of sleep and this am I allowed myself to sleep in.

And this is a snapshot of me now:

Not only did I enjoy sleeping in. I am now drinking my favorite coffee that was gifted to me by someone I love very much who doesn’t drink coffee…

So this smile on my face is a smile of gratitude with sprinkles on top.

And this is what I love about this journey. It’s about being consistent, but not punishing yourself. It is about learning to enjoy those simple gifts we receive every day that often go unnoticed in the rush of our modern day living.

I am sharing my journey publicly to inspire you.

My invitation to you:

I am doing this gratitude challenge for the rest of the month and will also begin a new gratitude challenge Jan 1st, 2025. JOIN ME!

Make it official: Get a journal. Commit to sharing what you are grateful for in real time. Feel free to share your gratitude below in the comment section or record your gratitude in your journal, as well as anything that you might find interesting about your day.

Are you interested in joining me for the 29 Day journey?

We will also be doing this journey in JANUARY… so jump in!

SAY YES - CLICK HERE to Make a Gratitude Donation Now

In these daily posts,

You will be invited to share your gratitude in real time in the comment section below.

These posts will include videos and links that inspire more love and goodness.

You are asked to maintain a daily gratitude journal and record your thoughts.

There will also be RECOMMENDATIONS of simple actions you can take that can inspire more gratitude in your life.

Tips: Please be present. Please post at least a simple gratitude. Please keep the commitment. And please be ok if you miss a day. This practice is meant to get you in the Appreciation Vibration and this means being gentle with yourself and this journey. No guilt. You can start any time.

OK now its your turn to share your gratitude.

Feel free to comment below or record your thoughts in your daily gratitude journey.