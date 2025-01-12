Day 12: ay ay ay…. what a life we are living.

Everyday I wake up I feel like I am in a weird reality that doesn’t make too much sense. I remember this weird feeling. I’ve had it for many years, but I started feeling the crunch around 2011.

Sometimes I blurt out, Are we in hell?!! Did our EARTH collide with another Earth, because on this Earth, Mayor Adams is convinced he is the best Mayor on the Globe, our NY leaders tell us every month that crime is down. And yet, sometimes just walking down a NYC street or even taking the subway seems like you are putting your life at risk.

I knew in 2020 when LOCKDOWNS were imposed and masks were mandated that Thievery would reign in NYC streets. I mean… common sense.

BUT, NYC keyboard activists who know more because they read stats but never do leg work argued with me. I was told I was being dramatic and being a fear mongerer.

I would get pulled aside by well meaning friends who would lecture me about my pessimistic ways. I was asked more than once to shut up on social media and stop rocking the boat.

NO…..

I didn’t shut up.

And yes it cost me. BIG TIME.

We are still feeling the effects of censorship, cancel culture and losing our livelihoods…. But there are no regrets.

First and foremost, I am obedient to only one…. and that is God.

He is my council, my teacher, my guide. It is his wisdom that I seek every day and it’s been his wisdom that has guided my path, Cafecito Break and the way we managed our former Spiritual Metaphysical Shop, Botanikal.

This is the blessing I am celebrating today. I am grateful for God’s presence in my life and my daily relationship with him.

Now its your turn:

What are you grateful for today?

Feel free to comment below or record your thoughts in your journal.

