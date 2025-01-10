Freedom Friday with Some Cafecito
29 Love Letters, Day 10
Today I was bad. And I’m ok with it.
I slept in. Took my time running errands because I kept stopping for lil treats. I called my mom to check in. What a joy to hear her laugh!
Now late afternoon, I am about to further treat myself to a beautiful cup of cafecito with vanilla cream…. YUMMMMY….
Day 10:
I am grateful for slow Fridays. Feels like Freedom… at least for now.
I can feel what’s coming and the order is to gather with the community!
Thank you for being here.
may peace and greatness be with you!
muahz!
Recommendation:
Treat yourself today!