Offering compassion, a smile, a kind gesture, a softer response doesn’t cost anything, yet it could make a big difference in someone’s day.

These days many of us are feeling tired of so much INPUT…. noise from the outside, noise from the news, noise from people, noise from loved ones, uninvited noise…

YA… BASTA YA…. a human needs peace, quiet, and tranquil moments too…

Not every space needs to be filled with noise.

Sometimes simply being, chilling, staring at a plant, sitting quietly, breathing slowly …. these examples really do help a person unwind, relax and sometimes it gets so quiet, you can hear your own thoughts outside of the others that compete for your attention.

This is why I indulge in spending time alone, eating alone, dancing alone, creating alone, well never truly alone. God is always with me.

Now it’s your turn,

What blessing are you grateful for?