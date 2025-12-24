What do you appreciate about this moment?

December 24, 2025

Merry Christmas Eve!

A little reminder that …

You are a miracle.

You are needed.

Your gifts are being called upon.

Gift yourself the gift of you this season.

Be not afraid. God and his angels walk with you and as this beautiful Pastor Dale L. Mast says God created greatness in the DNA of each and everyone of us.

You have a special thing that is yours and no one else’s.

It’s something that comes easy for you that may be harder for other people to do.

Shine on for love!

Day 24 Reflection: I am grateful for the peace I am feeling in my heart.