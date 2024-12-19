Day 19: I am grateful for God’s Perfect Timing.

1× 0:00 -6:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Are you interested in joining me for the 29 Day journey?

We will also be doing this journey in JANUARY… so jump in!

SAY YES - CLICK HERE to Make a Gratitude Donation Now

In these daily posts,

You will be invited to share your gratitude in real time in the comment section below.

These posts will include videos and links that inspire more love and goodness.

You are asked to maintain a daily gratitude journal and record your thoughts.

There will also be RECOMMENDATIONS of simple actions you can take that can inspire more gratitude in your life.

Tips: Please be present. Please post at least a simple gratitude. Please keep the commitment. And please be ok if you miss a day. This practice is meant to get you in the Appreciation Vibration and this means being gentle with yourself and this journey. No guilt. You can start any time.

OK now its your turn to share your gratitude.

Feel free to comment below or record your thoughts in your daily gratitude journey.