Michael Kane of Teachers for Choice and John Gilmore of Autism Action Network

Health Freedom Activists in New York

Day 15: Grateful for the privilege to work, serve, and fight alongside some of the GIANTS of New York who defend our rights.

Grateful for Tricia Lindsay, Civil Rights Attorney and Bobbie Anne Cox, Constitutional Lawyer.

Also grateful for Del Bigtree of The Highwire.

Grateful for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Children’s Health Defense and all of the Make America Healthy Again Movement.

Deep bow to all of the mama bears and papa bears and health freedom advocates who paved the way for this moment. MAHA

What are you grateful for today?

Feel free to comment below or record your thoughts in a journal.