What are you grateful for this moment?

Day 29.

I am grateful for being alive. I confess, I have allowed grief to overtake me many moments this year which is why the theme this month has been about decluttering and lightening up.

And I am grateful to share that it is paying off. I feel an energetic difference not only in my being but in my home.

My plants feel more alive and more green. Even a recent guest confirmed that my space is feeling good.

I let go of certain items that I never thought I would part with. I repurposed clothes, released a shelf and am reviewing files.

It feels good to lighten up.

Next month, we will be pairing up this gratitude challenge with music. For 29 days the focus is going to be 29 songs with lyrics that have made me go hmmmm.

Wanna join me! Invite some friends and let’s make this fun. And get your song list ready!

See you on Jan 1st!