What do you appreciate about this moment?

ay ay ay ay ay!

It seems like everywhere you look there is mess, chaos, fighting, division, in-fighting, Spiritual Warfare, MK Control Tactics, depressing Media stories and layer and layers of what feels like madness.

I am experiencing this in different ways with my peers, with folks who get triggered by social media posts, and then there are anomalies happening in my home. Like random things falling from fixed places such as my beautiful hanging plant that fell mysteriously from a tall shelf where it has been all year.

Amazing timing to walk into this space and see the mess this created ….

Ay ay ay

What does that mean?

I need to pivot plans and get to this first.

Life is like that… Unpredictable

What does this do to my insides?

It makes me feel anxious and upset especially because it’s such a busy day for me today.

What is the soulution?

I have been practicing grounding in real time with slow deep breaths. I sat down in stillness for like twenty minutes before writing these words.

Yes, this sets my schedule back. Yes I can spend hours wondering how the heck that plant fell down and knocked down other stuff. Yes it is tempting to stay in this story that urks me….

But I choose to sit here by this keyboard and continue to ground.

Slow deep breaths are helping me reset.

Day 22 Gratitude:

I am grateful my plant is ok… I will get her back to her natural vibrancy and take some time loving her and my other plants up.

Thank you for being here.