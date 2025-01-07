“Dime con quién andas, y te diré quién eres” es un refrán español que significa que se puede conocer a una persona a través de su grupo de amigos o de su compañía.”

which means “tell me who your company is and I will tell you who you are.” This proverb suggests that a person’s character can be judged by the company they keep, implying that one’s friends and associates reveal a lot about a person’s true nature.

Day 7: I am grateful for the family that I have chosen. Grateful for their authenticity and their flaws. Grateful for what they teach me. Grateful for their courage. Grateful for their love.

They are friends / colleagues / peers that see me and accept me for who I am.

This is indeed a most precious gift. Pausing and sending them a prayer.

Now its your turn: What are you grateful for today?

Feel Free To Comment Below or Record it in your journal.