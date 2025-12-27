What do you appreciate about this moment?

If yesterday was a messy day, today could be the day when you take a small teeny step in a direction that feels better/ lighter for you.

Photo by LARAM on Unsplash

I am grateful these words found you today.

Was it a coincidence?

Perhaps it’s a clue, a lil message. With the heavy of every day problems, it is understandable how hearing about a simple daily practice could seem like a cutesy fluffy thing a person does when they have too much time in their hands or life is sweet and fun.

THIS IS A MYTH …. In fact, some of the people that are hard core in their gratitude practice use it as a tool in their lives for improvement, for connection and expansion, to help with managing stress, anxiety, and anger for example.

For me, it started as a way to start healing from the grief of losing my father.

Over the years this practice has helped me shift out of deep pain, anger and resentment. It has helped me heal. It has helped me reframe my mind.

Many teachers recommend doing this practice as soon as you wake up in the morning time when the veils between worlds are thin.

It is a perfect moment to start again, to begin again…

Wanna do this gratitude thing with me? Try it. You have nothing to lose. We are doing this again in January and February.

My favorite thing about gratitude… is that huge transformations take place with simple shifts that over time sum up to great changes.

Day 27: I am grateful for a slow day inside. My intention is to continue organizing and decluttering. My intention is to be in a more quiet space… to listen.