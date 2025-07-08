Imagine...
ay….
to contemplate these words further…
stabs the soul.
no regrets for questioning Covid and saying NO.
but I do miss some friends.
it’s just not the same.
They are not the same.
I do not feel the same.
And yet I know
to accept this distance
is detrimental to humanship
AI is here.
Will you merge with machine?
Many of us already have.
Imagine
A Kinder Relating People
Kindness
Appreciates!
Let’s have more!
love you! thank you for being here.
RA
Thanks for reading 29 Love Letters ! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.