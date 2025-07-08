ay….

to contemplate these words further…

stabs the soul.

no regrets for questioning Covid and saying NO.

but I do miss some friends.

it’s just not the same.

They are not the same.

I do not feel the same.

And yet I know

to accept this distance

is detrimental to humanship

AI is here.

Will you merge with machine?

Many of us already have.

Imagine

A Kinder Relating People

Kindness

Appreciates!

Let’s have more!

love you! thank you for being here.

RA