Anyone else feeling like it’s best to be in inside mode?

Day 19: I have not had the desire to speak much or to engage in social activities and I’ve missed some GREAT ones… lol

And I confess… there are lots of calls yet to be returned.

My body has been indulging in much needed rest and “take it easy time”. I have been feeling like a cat… napping here and there and cuddling up in blankets feeling super grateful for the opportunity to be slow. Feeling super grateful for the reprieve. Since 2020 (and before that ) but especially since then… it has felt like a crunched up multi-dimensional battle…. even in dream time.

I have learned, usually the hard way that when the intuition is speaking loudly, it’s wiser to take counsel than to go against it.

Feeling like God is saying… not yet …. not yet.

And boy there’s so much work ahead… so much to say, communicate…. There are meetings to make and people to engage with and interviews to set and keep and yet my spirit is like… CHILL.

So I’m taking it s l o w l y until it’s time to get busy again…. which could be any day now.

My friends… take breaks!

Indulge when you can and do not feel guilty for your blessings.

Love ya! Thank you for being here.

Now it’s your turn.

What are you grateful for today? Feel free to comment below or record your thoughts in your journal.