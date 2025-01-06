Day 6: Happy Three Kings Day!

It’s bitter sweet January 6th….

My uncle passed away a year ago on this day. Miss his presence and his jokester ways.

I like to remember him riding his bicycle all over the hood with his sinister smirk…. always looking like he was up to something… lol.

I am grateful for his life.

JAN 6 IS A CHRISTIAN HOLIDAY.... At the end of the Twelve Days of Christmas comes a day called the Epiphany, or Three Kings Day. This holiday is celebrated as the day the three wise men first saw baby Jesus and brought him gifts. On this day in Spain, many children get their Christmas presents. In Puerto Rico, before children go to sleep on January 5, they leave a box with hay under their beds so the kings will leave good presents. In France, a delicious "kings' cake" known as la galette des rois is baked. Bakers hide a coin, jewel, or little toy inside it. Happy Three Kings Day!

NOW IT’S Your TURN:

What are you grateful for today?