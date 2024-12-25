MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Day 25,

I treated myself to a slow beautiful morning routine to welcome this holy day.

I made some cafecito and went to the livingroom to wrap presents and I took my time. I lit some incense, a sweet scented candle and tuned into one of my favorite DJ’s Alex Sensation. He was sharing Navidad music favorites and I was loving it.

Then I messaged my sister Alex and she was also tuning in to Alex Sensation! lol

I am grateful for my family. Grateful for another holiday season with our mom. Months ago that idea seemed impossible, but God has humbled me once again.

I am grateful for my faith. And I am grateful that mom has always been a walking reminder of faith. Every time I’ve been in my lowest low, my mother’s prayers and active faith would calm me and encourage me to take another step.

She is often heard saying, “Jesus is the reason for the season.” And yes this is true.

On Christmas eve, Mom made such a delicious meal for all of us and the family gathered and enjoyed it all.

Today, I am enjoying a peaceful heart. Thank you for being here with me.

Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones!

and WEPA!!!

WHAT ARE YOU GRATEFUL FOR TODAY?

