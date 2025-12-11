What are you grateful for today?

Day 11…. Today is a good day to throw something away.

for ex Garbage, old products, and things that no longer get used.

It could also be something that you are holding on to that reminds you of something sad.

For example, I recently got rid of a shelf that reminded me of my dog who is now in heaven. My lil dog would hang out near the shelf when he wanted something from me. And every time I passed this shelf this thought popped into my head and then boom… instant sadness / grief.

So I finally got rid of the shelf. And guess what?

Now I have more space and that corner feels energetically lighter.

Plus, the shelf was reclaimed by a neighbor who is now using it.

Today’s Recommendation: What can you get rid of today?

Day 11: I am grateful for another day. I am grateful for the busy holiday season. I am grateful for family time. I am grateful to be doing this gratitude practice. I am grateful for a new cafecito recipe that I will be trying out.