Let the Sunshine, let the sunshine in.
Day 11
Does it feel like life feels off?
Do people feel different, more distant?
Does it seem like folks are more cynical and angry?
Is the food tasting the same?
When was the last time you laughed like crazy?
When was the last time you danced?
When was the last time you shared a heart to heart soul fulfilling conversation?
When was the last time you paused and really looked and smiled at someone?
Perhaps it’s time to let a little more sunshine in?
Will be contemplating more on this.
Thank you for being here.
The 5th Dimension- Aquarius
