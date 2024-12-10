Day 10: I am grateful for life, for my breath, for mind. I am grateful for the opportunities to create and express.

I do feel sad that too many people are caught up in anger and hate. And its really sad to see people celebrating the loss of someone’s life.

What the heck is happening to society? Why are we allowing ourselves to be emotionally led?

If you are feeling angry, a bit charged up, try gratitude.

I know it sounds cheesy, which is why some people don’t do it and don’t even try.

A KEY TAKEWAY:

Most people never finish a simple 29 Days of Gratitude Practice… meaning taking the time to pause each day and share something you are grateful for.

Do you need to share it publicly? NO…

This is why we encourage getting a journal and recording your daily thoughts.

Consistency is key.

Having an active gratitude practice helps.

Are you interested in joining me for the 29 Day journey?

We will also be doing this journey in JANUARY… so jump in!

In these daily posts,

You will be invited to share your gratitude in real time in the comment section below.

These posts will include videos and links that inspire more love and goodness.

You are asked to maintain a daily gratitude journal and record your thoughts.

There will also be RECOMMENDATIONS of simple actions you can take that can inspire more gratitude in your life.

Tips: Please be present. Please post at least a simple gratitude. Please keep the commitment. And please be ok if you miss a day. This practice is meant to get you in the Appreciation Vibration and this means being gentle with yourself and this journey. No guilt. You can start any time.

OK now its your turn to share your gratitude.

Feel free to comment below or record your thoughts in your daily gratitude journey.