Day 17: I am grateful for love, for the feeling of love, for the super power embedded within me, within all of us to make a different choice, to activate a different choice….. The WORLD IS STARVING FOR LOVE!

And we have PLENTY OF IT…. inside us, ready to be poured out.

Where does one start? with yourself of course :-)

It’s FREEDOM Friday! Treat yourself today! Wepa!

Today I am spotlighting this song released by Bad Bunny recently. By the way, his latest album… WOW…. he absolutely captures the essence of Puerto Rico, our island, our music, the sounds, the beautiful faces… a tribute to our elders… He even spot lighted Toñita one of our treasured Elders of Brooklyn.

“And while we are alive, we should love as much as we can”

