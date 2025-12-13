What are you grateful for today?

Day 13: Happy Saturday from NYC!

Today I am grateful for being filled with the spirit of the season. I am reminded of how lucky I truly am for all of the beautiful people that are in my life and the amazing opportunities God gives me everyday to be a little better, to try again, or simply offer myself grace.

Today’s Recommendation:

KEEP THROWING THINGS AWAY! Declutter! Lighten up and add lights to your home.

Do what you can. Do what calls you, but please take a lil step toward something that you want to do even if all you do is say Thank you for this moment / gift that has been offered.. that is a powerful start.

Thank you for being here!

See you tomorrow!