“Believe me, believe me

I can't tell you why

But I'm trapped by your love

And I'm chained to your side”

Day 8

This week is kicking my bunz. Lots of movement. And lots of need to be still and rest and heal from the seasonal cold. Lots of mini human irritations. And lessons to surrender. Some things are over my head or my job description and over stressing over people who disregard themselves had me stressed to the point of deep anxiety.

May God bring healing.

Today’s song recommendation is Love is a Battlefield by Pat Benetar