Tis the season of celebrating love, life, family, friends, food, togetherness, and musica and showing appreciation. PERO… why does it seem like there is so much noise on Mainstream reminding us that we need to be checked out, angry, bitter, victimized, stuck and dare I say worshipping dark dark Satanic feeling things and actions.

Such as the people who were / are celebrating the death of the United Healthcare CEO. I am still in disbelief to see the alleged shooter propped up as a celebrity and given so much media time. He is being sensationalized. There is no love here. I do not want to live in this space. This feels upside down to me. We have a strange habit of propping up criminals and we aren’t rewarding excellence and / or everyday people who serve with love and Godliness every day.

Also please be careful watching the video of the person who was set on fire on the NYC Subway. This video has a dark energetic satanic imprint. Just seconds of viewing it left me with a migraine and a sick poisoned feeling from head to toe. How the heck does a person do that to another? Where is the humanity? Why did no one help? And then the most sickening thing... the man just sits there and silently observes his victim?!!!! Looks like a scene from a horror movie I never wanted to watch in the first place. Def not for the sensitives. Def stay in prayer. Def invoke God's armor of protection. My deepest condolences to this woman and her loved ones.

Today I am grateful for God’s presence in my life. It’s been some very tough years and sometimes I am tempted to give up on humanity and stay home to live a quiet life…. but then I see the smile of a child or the adorableness of a puppy and I am instantly transformed and reinvigorated at the clear simple reminder that love is the ultimate force and love is always the answer.

Ephesians 6:10-18 The Armor of God 10 Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. 11 Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. 12 For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. 13 Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. 14 Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, 15 and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. 16 In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. 17 Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. 18 And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people.

What are you grateful for today?

Are you interested in joining me for the 29 Day journey?

We will also be doing this journey in JANUARY… so jump in!

In these daily posts,

You will be invited to share your gratitude in real time in the comment section below.

These posts will include videos and links that inspire more love and goodness.

You are asked to maintain a daily gratitude journal and record your thoughts.

There will also be RECOMMENDATIONS of simple actions you can take that can inspire more gratitude in your life.

Tips: Please be present. Please post at least a simple gratitude. Please keep the commitment. And please be ok if you miss a day. This practice is meant to get you in the Appreciation Vibration and this means being gentle with yourself and this journey. No guilt. You can start any time.

OK now its your turn to share your gratitude.

Feel free to comment below or record your thoughts in your daily gratitude journey.