“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.

Day 20: Grateful for great visionaries and men of faith such as Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr. from the Bronx, New York. Grateful to have been a part of this journey of folks who love the United States, love our gente, love New York and want nothing more than to be a part of a movement of great news / things, visions, and dreams and for happier safer healthier communities.

Grateful for the Lions who stood strong when the world went dark.

ALWAYS REMEMBER THIS BLACK PUERTO RICAN W/ KINKY HAIR FROM THE BRONX, Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr.

@revrubendiaz led the way for Bronx / Blue City awakening for President Trump. It is indeed a historical day! Congratulations everyone who helped make this happen! MAKE NY GREAT AGAIN

