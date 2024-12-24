WHAT ARE YOU GRATEFUL FOR TODAY?

Feel Free To COMMENT BELOW

Are you interested in joining me for the 29 Day journey?

We will also be doing this journey in JANUARY… so jump in!

SAY YES - CLICK HERE to Make a Gratitude Donation Now

In these daily posts,

You will be invited to share your gratitude in real time in the comment section below.

These posts will include videos and links that inspire more love and goodness.

You are asked to maintain a daily gratitude journal and record your thoughts.

There will also be RECOMMENDATIONS of simple actions you can take that can inspire more gratitude in your life.

Tips: Please be present. Please post at least a simple gratitude. Please keep the commitment. And please be ok if you miss a day. This practice is meant to get you in the Appreciation Vibration and this means being gentle with yourself and this journey. No guilt. You can start any time.

OK now its your turn to share your gratitude.

Feel free to comment below or record your thoughts in your daily gratitude journey.

Day 24 - Merry Christmas Eve!

Thank you for being here with me. I am celebrating today some of my favorite holiday tunes, shaking my bunz and getting ready for the evening. And I am thinking so much about my familia. We have so many who have crossed over. I can imagine them celebrating and dancing like we always did in those old skool yearly celebrations whenever I play our traditional holiday songs.

May you be blessed. Thank you for being here. God bless you and Happy Holidays!

