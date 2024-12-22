Hello everyone,

Happy Sunday Dec 22, 2024.

As I sit and type these words, I am amazed at how quickly this year has gone by.

There are months that seemed like it blended together into one. And since the 2020 Lockdowns, I find that I have trouble marking the day of the week or sometimes the month.

I mean the COVID Lockdowns really messed up a lot of people, upended careers, relationships, small businesses, livelihoods for millions of people and sadly this does not even begin to scratch the surface.

Yet, there are still many folks who want to pretend like we all didn’t just experience that dark confusing time that brought out some of the worst qualities in people.

For example, the other day, I spotted an old friend in the street, started yelling her name to say hi, with a big ole cheesy smile…. Some of the folks who were walking with her noticed me and waved, but “my friend” looked every other direction. She was even tapped on the shoulder… yet she continued to ignore me and passed on by. Her friends seemed puzzled that she didn’t say hello.

What happened?

COVID happened. The riots happened, Cancel Culture and censorship happened, the mandates happened, Trump happened, Political and Mainstream and Big Tech collusion happened…. And at every one of those moments, I spoke out on social media via our

platform. Speaking out has cost me friends I didn’t even know stopped talking to me.

New Beginnings….

Maybe it’s a bittersweet start, but nevertheless I am grateful for the clarity. This is the blessing I am celebrating today.

What are you grateful for today? And what are you celebrating about yourself today?

Are you interested in joining me for the 29 Day journey?

We will also be doing this journey in JANUARY… so jump in!

SAY YES - CLICK HERE to Make a Gratitude Donation Now

In these daily posts,

You will be invited to share your gratitude in real time in the comment section below.

These posts will include videos and links that inspire more love and goodness.

You are asked to maintain a daily gratitude journal and record your thoughts.

There will also be RECOMMENDATIONS of simple actions you can take that can inspire more gratitude in your life.

Tips: Please be present. Please post at least a simple gratitude. Please keep the commitment. And please be ok if you miss a day. This practice is meant to get you in the Appreciation Vibration and this means being gentle with yourself and this journey. No guilt. You can start any time.

OK now its your turn to share your gratitude.

Feel free to comment below or record your thoughts in your daily gratitude journey.