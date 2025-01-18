Noise noise noise….

everywhere noise

opinions

what you should or should not do…

ay ay ay …

While sometimes those opinions / critiques could be for your greater good, nothing is more satisfying than going into that sacred place where you commune with the holy one and confirm for yourself.

In that sacred place, you will know everything you need to know or at least you will find a clue to guide you to the next step.

For many people, a sacred place is church, for others it is being in nature, for others it could be sitting quietly at home and listening and yet for others the portal could be dancing.

Don’t judge it… follow the clues and do what calls you… and don’t forget to pay attention to your breath. If you are breathing shallow or too fast, work on slowing down your pace.

Do what you can. Practice.

The first time I started to meditate 2 mins felt like 20 and I had to learn to sit quietly 30 secs at a time.

Day 18: It didn’t feel right to be in DC for the Inauguration which is kind of weird given our journey, but since late October I have felt the intuition to be in listen mode.

So here I am… with a cold cup of Cafecito on a nice rainy day in NY. I am grateful for the peace I am feeling. Trying to stay within a prayerful state.

