What are you grateful for today?

Day 10

Not everyday is sunshine and roses. But how you move and think can stack up to making it worse or maybe a little bit easier.

For example, today is a day where I am not feeling my best. My to do list is long and my body wants and needs rest. Pero, some things still must get done.

The old me would have pushed thru the discomfort / pain, to meet all of the items on my to do list today. The more mature me, is looking at the list and compromising.

WHY? because NOTHING is more important THAN health / wellness.

And if you are not ok how can you give your best to others or other things?

Having a gratitude practice has taught me to offer myself grace in moments like these.



There is no perfect way.

Just try your best every day.

RA’s Gratitude Day 10:

I am grateful for my family, my friends, and all of the beautiful people in my life. I am grateful for my health. And I am ok with going easy today…. without the added self guilt….

It is what it is…

WEPA!