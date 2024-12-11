What are you holding on to? The challenge today is take steps to let it go….

Do you know that Puerto Ricans have a collection of songs that we can tap into when we are feeling low, when we need happy vibes, or when we want to remind ourselves of the beauty of being alive?

This is INDEED a gift. Being alive is a gift. Being able to take a deep breath, smile, move your feet and wiggle your bunz is a gift. Nothing like being in a hospital setting day after day for two months…. this will humble anyone right away. There are many people in pain, with aches all over and very little consolation.

The last two years have been extra ROUGH as my siblings and I have had to spend a lot of time going to doctors with our mom. It became extra rough when she was in a hospital for over two months. Our days were really about work hospital eat sleep repeat.

What helped this difficult process were the beautiful staff members at the hospital that would end up caring for our mom. The hospital staff from security guard, to welcome desk, nurses and doctors got used to seeing us every day. Whenever possible, they would do their best to facilitate the entry process so we didn’t have to wait in line long.

But every time, I would step onto the floor where my mom was staying, I would feel panic. Sometimes, I felt like I couldn’t breathe. Sometimes it felt like the walls were closing in on me. Sometimes it felt like I was visiting a broken insane asylum.

The windows don’t open. Breathing recycled air and feeling into the layers of pain in the place really did feel like torture and I was only visitor.

I began to feel empathy for the patients, the staff, and the very apparent BROKEN hospital system between the doctors and the nurses / support staff.

This time was physically and mentally difficult. And not knowing what was wrong with our mom was excruciatingly hard.

I am quite aware that my body has not processed all of the scares we had with our mom. How lonely it felt each day being at the hospital with her, how sad we felt for our mom who looked so helpless. How it broke our hearts to leave her each evening.

And that very dark day, when I held my moms hand because it looked like she was getting ready to leave us and go with GOD.

I have to confess, that God was there with us at every dark moment. God made sure he sent angels to my mom and us every single day to remind us to keep going, to remind us to keep dreaming, to remind us to be grateful, to remind us to have faith and keep praying.

God brought mom back! And I know it was a team effort. She is on the road of recovery and so are we.

I am grateful for mom, the hospital staff, her friends and family and most of all the big jefe, God.

Thank you God. We just shared one of the most beautiful simple Thanksgivings with our mom together.

Sharing these daily love letters with you is helping me process all of this and helping me to start letting go all of the grief inside me.

Thank you for being here. Join me for this journey?

