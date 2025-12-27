Peppermint Hot Chocolate
What do you appreciate about this moment?
Day 26
I am grateful for the cold wintery day. It is snowing outside as I type this.
And it is the most perfect weather for my new seasonal favorite, Vanilla Peppermint Hot Chocolate.
I am grateful for the slow week and how fulfilling it was to spend time with loved ones, especially mom.
I am in contemplation for the lives of the elders who passed on this week.
May their souls transition in peace. And I pray for their families strength as they manage this tough time.
I am grateful for you.
Thank you for being here.
We are doing two more months of this daily practice.
Join me.
