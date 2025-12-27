What do you appreciate about this moment?

Day 26

I am grateful for the cold wintery day. It is snowing outside as I type this.

And it is the most perfect weather for my new seasonal favorite, Vanilla Peppermint Hot Chocolate.

I am grateful for the slow week and how fulfilling it was to spend time with loved ones, especially mom.

I am in contemplation for the lives of the elders who passed on this week.

May their souls transition in peace. And I pray for their families strength as they manage this tough time.

I am grateful for you.

Thank you for being here.

We are doing two more months of this daily practice.

Join me.