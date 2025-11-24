Practicing Gratitude When Life Sucks! 90 Day Challenge starting Dec 1st

They say that gratitude is a key to living a more fulfilled satisfied life, but how in the heck can you get into the gratitude mindset if you aren’t feeling good?

I felt this way when my father passed away. He was my best friend and when he passed I felt empty about life. I almost tricked myself into believing, it was over for me.

And I sabotaged myself.

Since 2010 having an active gratitude life has been the key to finding sanity in this world that feels unwell.

When I don’t practice gratitude, my life does not feel as fulfilled.

When I do, it feels more manageable.

Wanna to join me for a three month gratitude challenge?

We start Dec 1.

